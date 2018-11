Women who drink tea or coffee during pregnancy are more likely to have small babies, research suggests.

Even women who drink less than the ‘safe’ cutoff of 200mg caffeine – about two mugs of instant coffee or three cups of tea – are more at risk of having low-birth-weight or premature newborns.

The researchers, from University College Dublin, believe caffeine restricts blood flow to the placenta, affecting babies’ growth.

Read more