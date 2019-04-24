Driver deliberately plows into pedestrians on a Silicon Valley street, injuring EIGHT people before being taken into police custody

A car has ‘deliberately’ plowed into a group of pedestrians, leaving eight injured on a sidewalk in Silicon Valley.

The dark sedan was seen moving at speed before crashing into the crowd of people at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening.

The crowd were standing at the side of the road waiting to cross and the eight victims reportedly included a 13-year-old boy. The driver was taken into custody.

‘It looks like, based upon the preliminary investigation, that a driver deliberately drove into a group of eight pedestrians,’ said Capt. Jim Choi of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

‘The driver is in custody. This is an isolated event in the sense that we don’t have anyone outstanding.’

Choi told ABC: ‘We do have witness statements that show that vehicle did not attempt to slow down or brake.’

He added, ‘The scene itself doesn’t show any evidence of braking.’

All of the victims were rushed to hospital and the Department of Public Safety told CBS some had been seriously hurt.

Choi told CBS it was too early to rule out a terrorist motive.

