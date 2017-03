Documents obtained by Recode show that Uber “driverless” cars must have a human intervention every 0.8 miles.

Every 100-200 miles a major accident or death would occur w/o human intervention.

Yet the tech shills were quick to jump on the Tempe, AZ Uber accident to blame — humans.

It’s about their urban concentration agenda of removing your freedom to travel and your anonymity as they tax and track your every movement and make you renters, not owners.