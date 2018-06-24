Driving Ban for Women Ends in Saudi Arabia

Women in Saudi Arabia are celebrating a historic moment, as the country’s government ends the ban on female drivers.

The decades-long ban ended at midnight in the kingdom (10pm UK time) and thousands of women were expected to get behind the wheel for the first time.

Tahani Desmani, a mother of five, had to be driven by her husband to meet Sky’s Lisa Holland before taking the wheel herself and driving through the busy streets of the country’s capital, Riyadh.

She told Sky News: “I’m really feeling so excited, super happy, overwhelmed with positive feelings and overjoyed.

“This means a lot for us as Saudi women.”

