Drone maker offers cash for cyber vulnerabilities

A leading drone maker is offering money to individuals who find security flaws in the software of its products.

DJI, a Chinese manufacturer, said Monday that it is launching a “bug bounty” program offering researchers as much as $30,000 for spotting cyber vulnerabilities in its drones. The announcement comes weeks after it was revealed that the U.S. Army barred the use of DJI drones over cybersecurity concerns.

DJI described its new program as part of the company’s “renewed focus” on addressing concerns about product security. The company said Monday that those who identify bugs through its Threat Identification Reward Program will be given rewards ranging from $100 to $30,000, depending on the severity of the vulnerability.

“Security researchers, academic scholars and independent experts often provide a valuable service by analyzing the code in DJI’s apps and other software products and bringing concerns to public attention,” Walter Stockwell, the company’s director of technical standards, said in a statement.

