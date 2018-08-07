Drone Taught to Herd Birds From Airports Autonomously

Image Credits: Pixabay / ki-kieh / CC0 Creative Commons.

Engineers at Caltech have developed a new control algorithm that enables a single drone to herd an entire flock of birds away from the airspace of an airport. The algorithm is presented in a study in IEEE Transactions on Robotics.

The project was inspired by the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson,” when US Airways Flight 1549 struck a flock of geese shortly after takeoff and pilots Chesley Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles were forced to land in the Hudson River off Manhattan.

“The passengers on Flight 1549 were only saved because the pilots were so skilled,” says Soon-Jo Chung, an associate professor of aerospace and Bren Scholar in the Division of Engineering and Applied Science as well as a JPL research scientist, and the principal investigator on the drone herding project. “It made me think that next time might not have such a happy ending. So I started looking into ways to protect airspace from birds by leveraging my research areas in autonomy and robotics.”

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Twitter suspends Ron Paul Institute executive’s account, one day after Big Tech blocks InfoWars

Twitter suspends Ron Paul Institute executive’s account, one day after Big Tech blocks InfoWars

Science & Tech
Comments
Leftists Cheer Apple Purging Alex Jones From iTunes For 'Hate Speech,' Demand More Censorship

Leftists Cheer Apple Purging Alex Jones From iTunes For ‘Hate Speech,’ Demand More Censorship

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Asks U.S. Banks For Financial Info to Boost User Engagement

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook punishes Trump ‘Crossing the Swamp’ painting post

Science & Tech
Comments

World First: Scientists Precisely Measure Synthetic Diamond Growth

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments