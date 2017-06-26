Drones Continue to Cause Problems for Wildfire Crews

Unauthorized drones continued to vex crews battling wildfires, with another spotted on Sunday that temporarily halted aerial efforts to put out a fire northwest of Flagstaff.

It was the second drone that has been observed at the fire, known as the Boundary Fire, said Dennis Godfrey, a public information officer with the Bureau of Land Management.

It was unknown how long efforts were stopped due to the drone, Godfrey said. The fire, started by lightning on June 1, was 88 percent contained, officials said.

Firefighters were unable to recover the drone or identify the operator.

