Drop in Teenage Pregnancies Drives Declining Birthrate

Their biological clocks may be ticking, but fewer U.S. women are listening—at least fewer young women.

The country’s birthrate hit a record low in 2016 with 62 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age, but that top-line figure conceals a main driver of the decline:

Teenage pregnancies fell 9% from the previous year to 20.3 births per 1,000 women, the lowest figure for that age group since at least 1940.

The only group having fewer children was women ages 40 to 44. But unlike teens, the older women gave birth at a higher rate than the year before, increasing by 4% to 11.4 births per 1,000 women.

