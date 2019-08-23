Drudge: Alex Jones' 5G Coverage 'Fascinating, Riveting, Frightening'

Conservative media mogul Matt Drudge praised Alex Jones’ coverage on the Friday edition of The Alex Jones Show reporting the dangers of 5G radiation, which has been shown to have negative health effects.

“Alex Jones devoting his entire broadcast to the dangers of 5G,” Drudge tweeted Friday, adding a link to infowars.com/show. “Fascinating, riveting, frightening. Watch your brain!”

Alex Jones devoting his entire broadcast to the dangers of 5G. Fascinating, riveting, frightening. Watch your brain!https://t.co/moSjXkXfFA pic.twitter.com/NYsQxzGDk6 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) August 23, 2019

A recent report published in major media publications showed several cell phones are emitting more radiation than legally allowed.

Tune in to the Alex Jones Show LIVE NOW for more in-depth coverage of this major health crisis being ignored by mainstream media.

Watch a segment from today’s show! The Dangers Of 5G And The Elite’s Plan To Escape It



Check out more of our reports on the 5G health hazard targeting the human race:

Follow Infowars on Telegram: