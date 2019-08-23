Drudge: Alex Jones' 5G Coverage 'Fascinating, Riveting, Frightening'

Conservative media mogul Matt Drudge praised Alex Jones’ coverage on the Friday edition of The Alex Jones Show reporting the dangers of 5G radiation, which has been shown to have negative health effects.

“Alex Jones devoting his entire broadcast to the dangers of 5G,” Drudge tweeted Friday, adding a link to infowars.com/show. “Fascinating, riveting, frightening. Watch your brain!”

A recent report published in major media publications showed several cell phones are emitting more radiation than legally allowed.

