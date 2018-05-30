Drudge Highlights Ambien Side Effects After Company Mocks Roseanne

Conservative media icon Matt Drudge tweeted a list of side effects caused by sleeping aid Ambien after its parent company mocked comedian Roseanne Barr for blaming her bad tweets on the drug.

“The drug company mocking Roseanne for her mental illness while they drug a generation is a new low!” Drudge tweeted Wednesday.

The drug company mocking Roseanne for her mental illness while they drug a generation is a new low! @SanofiUS https://t.co/KBLYeg2kDi https://t.co/70m5vNliAi https://t.co/K4jsCTvxKf — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 30, 2018

The news mogul included a scathing article about how the sleep aid is abused and used to commit horrific crimes, as well as a list of Ambien’s known side-effects, such as vomiting, memory loss, and suicidal thoughts.

AMBIEN SIDE EFFECTS @SanofiUS

Rapid heartbeat

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Impaired vision

Slow breathing

Memory loss

Disorientation

Depression, suicidal thoughts

Anxiety

Insomnia

Nightmares

Confusion

Dizziness

Aggression

Addiction

Withdrawal, which can be life-threatening — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 30, 2018

Barr blamed Ambien for some of her distasteful late-night tweet rants on Tuesday, saying she’s “done weird stuff on Ambien” like “cracked eggs on a wall at 2am.”

But Ambien’s French-based parent company Sanofi responded to Roseanne’s claim Wednesday, asserting that “racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

Approved by the FDA in 1992, Ambien is in the class of medications known as hypnotics, and has for years been known to induce bizarre mental states in a number of users.

“Ambien users sued Sanofi because of bizarre sleep-eating behaviors while on the drugs. According to Susan Chana Lask, attorney for the class action suit, people were eating things like buttered cigarettes and eggs, complete with the shells, while under the influence of Ambien,” HuffPo reported in 2014.

“Lask called people in this state ‘Ambien zombies.’ As a result of the lawsuit, and of increasing reports coming in about ‘sleep driving,’ the FDA ordered all hypnotics to issue stronger warnings on their labels.”

