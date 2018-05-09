Drudge hits Trump over call to take away reporters' credentials

Drudge Report chief Matt Drudge criticized President Trump on Wednesday for his threat to take away credentials from news outlets.

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

“I fear the future result of Trump’s crusade on ‘fake news’ will be a licensing of all reporters,” said Drudge, who typically deletes his tweets shortly after posting them.

“The mop-up on this issue is going to be excruciating…,” he added.

Drudge, who is largely supportive of the president, added that Senate Democrats had floated such an idea before Trump was president.

Read more