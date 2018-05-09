Drudge hits Trump over call to take away reporters' credentials

Drudge Report chief Matt Drudge criticized President Trump on Wednesday for his threat to take away credentials from news outlets.

“I fear the future result of Trump’s crusade on ‘fake news’ will be a licensing of all reporters,” said Drudge, who typically deletes his tweets shortly after posting them.

“The mop-up on this issue is going to be excruciating…,” he added.

Drudge, who is largely supportive of the president, added that Senate Democrats had floated such an idea before Trump was president.

