Tune in from 6pm to Midnight Central as Alex Jones, Will Johnson and other hosts cover various topics, including the big one: America is sleepwalking into impeachment, and Trump supporters better not get too optimistic given that the Deep State wants Trump out before the 2020 election.

Tune in for special reports starting at 6pm Central, Fire Power with Will Johnson starting at 7pm and then Alex Jones live at 9pm:

RELATED – Roger Stone: “Naive” to say Trump could not be convicted by Senate