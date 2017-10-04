Drudge Mocks Bezos, WaPo For Refusing To Cover Amazon Tax Dodge Fine

Conservative media mogul Matt Drudge criticized Amazon owner Jeff Bezos on Twitter over The Washington Post’s blackout of the recent $300 million fine slapped on the online retailer in the EU.

“$300 million fine against AMAZON for tax dodge in EU…nothing on Washington Post front page?” Drudge tweeted Wednesday.

“Democracy dies…with monopolistic Bezos!!”

$300M fine against AMAZON for tax dodge in EU… Nothing on https://t.co/XoVevZ1tgf front page? Democracy Dies… with monopolistic Bezos!! — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) October 4, 2017

The media icon frequently goes after Bezos for his monopolistic tendencies and his animosity towards President Trump.

This is a headline on the Drudge Report today:

“WASHPOST owner personally motivated in bloodsport after Trump threat of AMAZON monopoly breakup,” Drudge tweeted in May, referring to comments Trump made about Bezos during the 2016 campaign. “Follow the clicks!”

Drudge has suggested Bezos hates Trump partly because he has said for years Amazon has an “anti-trust” problem.

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

“He thinks I’ll go after him for antitrust,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last year. “Because he’s got a huge antitrust problem because he’s controlling so much, Amazon is controlling so much of what they are doing.”

“He’s using the Washington Post, which is peanuts, he’s using that for political purposes to save Amazon in terms of taxes and in terms of antitrust,” he added.