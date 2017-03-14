Drudge Mocks Climate Scientists: Can’t Even Predict Snow!

Media mogul Matt Drudge has criticized “climate hysterics” at the National Weather Service for inaccurately predicting the severity of the late winter snowstorm currently engulfing the East Coast.

“Trump should clear out climate hysterics from NWS,” Drudge tweeted Tuesday. “All storms grossly exaggerated. National Guard called for 3 inches? JFH closed? Laughable.”

“What is going on at the National Weather Service? Lots of misses piling up. Overreaction by govts, bad forecasting very troubled trend!”

The Drudge Report also linked an article by the Associated Press lambasting the NWS for maintaining blizzard warnings so not to “confuse the public,” despite computer data forecasting much lower snow amounts.

“Out of extreme caution we decided to stick with higher amounts,” Greg Carbin, Chief of Forecast Operations at the Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.

On Monday, the weather service predicted 18 to 24 inches of snow in New York City, but by Tuesday afternoon there was little more than 7 inches of snow, reports the AP.

This isn’t the first time Drudge called out so-called climate experts who incorrectly predicted significant weather events.

Last October, Drudge also took to Twitter to criticize the government for exaggerating the intensity of Hurricane Matthew in order to push their climate change agenda.

“The deplorables are starting to wonder if govt has been lying to them about Hurricane Matthew intensity to make exaggerated point on climate.”

He went on to point out that there was no way for anybody to verify the Hurricane Center’s claims of 165 mph winds.

“Hurricane Center has monopoly on data,” he tweeted. “No way of verifying claims. Nassau ground observations DID NOT match statements! 165 mph gusts? WHERE?”

The National Weather Service also incorrectly predicted the severity of a snowstorm dubbed “Snowmageddon” in 2015, with six governors declaring a state of emergency only for six inches of snow to cover NYC.

Not surprisingly, the most vocal “climate change” scientists are funded by globalist bureaucrats who want to eradicate the concept of sovereign nation-states.

Their goal is to scare the world’s population into believing “global warming” is too big of a threat for just one country to handle alone and thus it can only be “defeated” through the expansion of unelected, global bureaucracies, such as the EU, at the expense of the national sovereignty of individual nations.

It also allows globalists to control world economies from the top-down using “climate treaties” designed to intentionally handicap productive countries, such as the United States, from gaining too much prosperity and thus independence from global bodies.

In short, this is a manufactured problem exaggerated by the ruling elites to instigate a “crisis” they then exploit to offer a predetermined solution: unrestrained, global governance.