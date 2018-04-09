Drudge: Mueller Using Stormy Daniels To Impeach Trump Like Bill Clinton

FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe could transform into a crusade over Stormy Daniels to impeach President Trump, similar to how Ken Starr’s initial probe of Whitewater led to impeaching former President Bill Clinton over Monica Lewinsky, conservative media icon Matt Drudge predicts.

“Starr investigation began as billing records, ended with semen on dress, cigar sex and lying under oath,” Drudge tweeted Monday.

Starr investigation began as billing records, ended with semen on dress, cigar sex and lying under oath. Mueller began as Russian collusion and ended with… pic.twitter.com/Mmrp5bJRBD — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) April 9, 2018

“Mueller began as Russian collusion and ended with…”

Below the caption is a picture of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, whose office was raided by Mueller’s team on Monday to seize documents related to the $130,000 payment he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006.

How a payment made by Trump’s lawyer to a porn star over a decade ago has anything to do with Russian collusion is anybody’s guess, but it’s reasonable to assume Mueller’s year-long witch hunt still has no actual evidence Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.