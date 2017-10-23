Drudge Rips McCain For Siding With Dems On Regulating Ads

Conservative media titan Matt Drudge took to Twitter Monday to shred Sen. John McCain over his decision to side with Dems on regulating political ads on websites, including The Drudge Report and Facebook.

“McCain ran 100s of campaign ads promising to repeal Obamacare. He defrauded voters,” Drudge tweeted.

“Now he supports ‘Honest Ads Act.'”

Drudge included a link to a story by the Washington Examiner detailing how McCain is joining the Democrats’ ranks by siding with them on regulating political online advertisements.

McCain ran 100s of campaign ads promising to repeal Obamacare. He defrauded voters. Now he supports ‘Honest Ads Act’https://t.co/YwVJ2QHsU9 pic.twitter.com/T48JCYifYP — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) October 23, 2017

“The ‘Honest Ads Act,’ co-sponsored by Democrats Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, would put new legal requirements and punishments on websites with 50 million unique monthly readers that take a tiny $500 or more in political ads from one advertiser,” states the article.

The conservative nonprofit Center For Competitive Politics weighed in on the bill, saying it “imposes more broad burdens on Americans’ speech rights rather than targeting foreign interests interfering with our elections.”

The bill "will certainly hit Americans who want to exercise their First Amendment rights.” https://t.co/eG2IqdRzpg — CCP (@campaignfreedom) October 20, 2017

“Despite continuing to articulate provisions they purport are in their bill, Senators Warner and Klobuchar still have not unveiled the text of their legislation that is supposed to address the problem of foreign interference in last year’s election campaign on American social media platforms,” said CCP Chairman and Former Federal Election Commission Chairman Brad Smith.

“This is, in effect, ‘dark legislation.’”

Democrats have been trying to regulate the conservative aggregator for years, this time accusing Drudge of being a “peddler” for Russian propaganda.

Last summer, the FEC tried to find ways to regulate Drudge and Infowars with no success.

“Commissioner Weintraub appears to be laying the groundwork to subpoena people at Breitbart, Drudge, and Infowars – maybe even Matt Drudge and Alex Jones themselves,” a law expert had said.

“It’s pretty easy to see how this quickly becomes an inquisition into conservative media outlets.”

