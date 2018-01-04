Drudge Signals Upcoming Bannon, Breitbart Split

Is Stephen Bannon’s time with Breitbart coming to an end?

The terrific Larry Solov and Susie Breitbart will take Breitbart into the fresh future. Has it really been 10 yrs since Andrew told me on Santa Monica pier he was going to do it?! His first hire Alex Marlow [he was 21] became one of the best news editors in the world! MORE pic.twitter.com/7fhsVxlNty — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) January 4, 2018

Drudge tweeted a photo of the late Andrew Breitbart Thursday morning, “The terrific Larry Solov and Susie Breitbart will take Breitbart into the fresh future. Has it really been 10 yrs since Andrew told me on Santa Monica pier he was going to do it?! His first hire Alex Marlow [he was 21] became one of the best news editors in the world!”

Larry Solov became CEO and president of Breitbart News after the death Andrew Breitbart, who was Solov’s childhood friend.

With Breitbart’s audience sticking by Trump’s side through the recent feud between Steve Bannon and the Trump administration, it seems unlikely that Bannon will keep his position as Executive Chairman of the publication.

The message followed another Drudge tweet, saying, “Steve Bannon finding opportunity and happiness in the arms of a new billionaire benefactor, Miles Kwok, aka Guo Wen Gui. Mercer is yesterday’s mashed potatoes…”

Steve Bannon finding opportunity and happiness in the arms of a new billionaire benefactor, Miles Kwok, aka Guo Wen Gui. Mercer is yesterday's mashed potatoes… pic.twitter.com/m88VI09Leg — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) January 4, 2018

The tweets from Drudge hint toward an impending split between Bannon and Breitbart.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also expressed her desire for Breitbart to consider parting ways with Bannon during Thursday afternoon’s press breifing.