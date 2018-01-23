Drudge: 'Time To Call Out Wolff On His Bulls**t' About Trump

Media icon Matt Drudge called out Fire & Fury author Michael Wolff over his “fabricated bulls**t” about Trump, saying the president was “in fine form” and “on top of the world” at a recent dinner.

“Time to call out Michael Wolff and his fabricated bullshit!” Drudge tweeted Tuesday. “I had dinner with the president a few weeks ago and he was in fine form. He was optimistic, engaged, on top of the world, loving the job. And already talking about his 2020 re-election run!!”

Wolff claimed in the book and at a recent interview Trump didn’t want to become and still doesn’t wish to be the president.

“In the end, I think that the real truth is he does not want to be the president — the president of the United States,” Wolff told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

“He wants to be, instead, Donald Trump.”

Wolff’s fantastical book made headlines around the world for its over-the-top stories and quotes, many of which Wolff admits were fabricated or unable to be authenticated.

He even admitted on CBS “This Morning” he never interviewed a single White House Cabinet official, many of whom he attributed quotes to.

Even still, he determined his untruthful book would “bring down” the president.

Trump himself didn’t agree.