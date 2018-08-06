Drudge Trolls Media, Bypasses Censorship Firewall

Colossal news aggregator Drudge Report bypassed media censorship of Alex Jones and Infowars by linking directly to the radio host’s live emergency broadcast.

On Monday, the widely-trafficked DrudgeReport.com site prominently featured a link to Alex Jones’ live transmission, broadcast Sunday through Friday at infowars.com/show.

The news behemoth’s massive influence pushed Infowars’ traffic to new heights, bypassing efforts by tech social media giants to stifle Alex Jones’ forbidden information.

Drudge’s epic trolling of the Left underscores his ability to get real information directly to the people.

While Facebook, Apple and YouTube have banned Infowars without providing evidence or examples of offending content, Drudge offers readers an opportunity to hear Alex Jones’ voice and decide for themselves.

Matt Drudge’s ability to reach the people directly is why the Left fears and loathes him and the massive news empire he created, which allows him to steer narratives the establishment are so desperate to control.

