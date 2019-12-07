Drudge Twitter Indicates DrudgeReport.Com No Longer Owned By Matt Drudge

Conservative news aggregator Matt Drudge appears to be telling the world that he no longer owns or operates his flagship website The Drudge Report.

In the bio of his official news feed on Twitter, Drudge describes The Drudge Report as a news aggregation website that he used to run, and suggests it was formerly based in the U.S.

“The DRUDGE REPORT was a U.S. based news aggregation website run by Matt Drudge (@DRUDGE),” the bio reads.

The mysterious change to his Twitter bio comes as several other conservatives try to compete with Drudge with their own news aggregation websites, such as BonginoReport.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, and Gab Trends.

In fact, Drudge actually promoted his competitors last month, noting that they’re “gaining ground” against his website, which is the top news website in the world.

“The Drudge Report is still the king of conservative aggregator websites, but its rivals are gaining ground,” Drudge tweeted.

However, the conservative news icon appeared to criticize former secret service agent Dan Bongino’s news website as boring on Saturday.

“Trust the plan/hope and change the Bongino Report is live. He used to be a secret service agent. [Snooze emoji] Enjoy the show,” he tweeted.

Trust the plan/hope and change the Bongino Report is live. He used to be a secret service agent.😴 Enjoy the show. https://t.co/HINuv8R241 — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) December 7, 2019

Alex Jones offered several theories regarding Drudge’s odd Twitter bio change.

“Taking Drudge’s tweet at face value, one of three things has happened: Drudge accidentally made two typos in his Twitter bio in the middle of this huge Drudge Report controversy, Matt Drudge has sold the Drudge Report and is cryptically signaling in his mysterious style, or he’s been kidnapped by drooling deep staters who have now stolen his identity,” Jones said.

“But regardless, the ever-reclusive Drudge needs to make a public appearance soon or the suspense will only continue to be hyped, which we know he hates.”

Larry Nichols joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the dire consequences of eliminating President Trump.

“By the way, save money while improving your daily life by ordering the Change Your Life Trifecta Pack!”