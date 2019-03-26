Drug Addiction Expert: Beto’s A ‘Tweaker’

Presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke, better known as “Beto,” is a drug addict, a career law enforcement officer has concluded.

Posting a video of O’Rourke at a recent campaign stop, Roscoe B. Davis, a professed “career LEO,” says along with being able to read people and specializing in behavioral science, he’s seen enough addicts in his line of work to assess the former Texas House Rep.

I've spent half a century as a cop. A good cop can read people, behavioral science is part of my CJ degree. I've spent a huge portion of my career dealing with Drug addicts & dealers. I'm telling you this guy is an addict, he's a tweeker. Watch his body language & twitching. pic.twitter.com/o9ouECHpVL — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) March 25, 2019

“I’ve spent half a century as a cop,” Davis wrote on Twitter Monday. “A good cop can read people, behavioral science is part of my CJ degree. I’ve spent a huge portion of my career dealing with Drug addicts & dealers. I’m telling you this guy is an addict, he’s a tweeker. Watch his body language & twitching.”

While not accusing him of abusing drugs, President Trump also recently commented on Beto’s bizarre body language, specifically questioning whether the former rep’s flailing arms were indicative of a mental illness.

WATCH: President Trump reacts to Beto O’Rourke’s entrance to the 2020 presidential race: “Whoever it is, I’ll take them all.” pic.twitter.com/JDSiwhJoql — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 14, 2019

“He has a lot of hand movement. Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?” Trump answered when asked his thoughts on the Texas Democrat’s presidential announcement. “I’ve never seen hand movement, I watched him a little while this morning, doing, I assume some kind of a news conference. I’ve actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it. I’m sure you’ll agree.”

It should be noted Beto recently stated during a campaign stop in Iowa that he’s never used the psychoactive substance LSD.