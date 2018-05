Seventy-eight-year-old Willie Dawson is hoping President Donald Trump makes good on his promise to bring down high drug prices.

She has to juggle her bills to pay for the dozen or so medications she takes to treat conditions that include hypertension and chronic obstructed pulmonary disease.

“This month alone, it is running me close to $150. … Everything had to be filled,” Dawson said. “It’s called a very tight budget I must deal with.”

