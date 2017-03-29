Internal UBER documents obtained by RECODE show that their “driverless” cars require a human driver to correct every 0.8 miles.

A human has to “disengage” to prevent a serious accident every 100-200 miles.

So the question arises: are these cars being released on our highways any better than drunk drivers?

Even if the tech issues are resolved, the big issues are liberty, property, privacy.

They may not be ready for prime time but they will be rammed down our throats (and possibly ram our cars) because they serve the interests of the surveillance state and crony capitalists.