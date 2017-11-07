Drunk Illegal Arrested After Shooting Motorists on Major TX Interstate

A shooting spree that took place on a major Texas interstate over the weekend left a 7-year-old child in critical condition and several people injured.

Austin police arrested illegal alien Rolando Martinez, 25, on Sunday evening following several reports concerning a man who fired a “long black rifle” at people from a vehicle on Interstate 35.

Police claim dispatch received several calls from locations up and down a 20-mile stretch of highway in Austin early Saturday morning reporting shots fired at people and vehicles.

“We have a lot of crime scenes. We have several people that were injured in this,” Austin Police Assistant Chief Joseph Chacon stated Saturday.

Officers first heard shots fired at the Nocturno Nightclub in north central Austin around 1:52 AM and later discovered .223-caliber shell casings at the scene.

Later around 1:57 AM, a 9-1-1 caller reported their vehicle was shot at on the interstate frontage road.

About thirty minutes later, another call reported three people were shot at in their vehicle, including the 7-year-old girl who sustained a head injury, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman.

At 2:27 AM police headed to a Valero gas station where people described “a man driving a black vehicle had pointed a black, AR-style rifle at customers in the parking lot,” according to KXAN.

“[The witness] stated he was scared to exit his vehicle as he was afraid he was going to get shot by [Martinez],” an arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN reportedly states. “[The witness] stated that [Martinez] had a serious look on his face as he was holding a black assault rifle.”

Surveillance footage from the convenience store also showed Martinez brandished the rifle at two other men who were also sat in a vehicle.

A man at another gas station also told police he was threatened at around 2:58 AM by a man with a gun, and at 3 AM another witness said a man trained a “long black rifle” on him just north of the previous location.

“At 3:08 a.m. a woman who was in the same area called 911 and said she was being chased by a man driving a black car,” KXAN reports. “She was driving south on I-35 when the car pulled up next to her and its engine revved. When she got off at the East 51st Street exit he followed her, police said.”

The woman, who was traveling with her 4-year-old son, claimed the driver rammed his car into hers and that she sped through a red light to get away from him, before he pointed the rifle at her as well.

After the shooting spree, a Texas State Trooper discovered an abandoned vehicle at around 3:10 AM and described witnessing a man fleeing the scene. A search of the car turned up a gun and 15 shell casings throughout the vehicle, indicating the man likely fired from both passenger and driver’s side windows.

Police say license plate information led them to a residence where they found Martinez.

#AustinPD Assistant Chief Joe Chacon talking about North Austin shootings. https://t.co/3vgR0Iquuz — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 4, 2017

Martinez admitted he had been drinking at the Nocturno Nightclub the previous night and couldn’t recall much, but added that “he did remember waking up in a grassy median near the freeway.”

“Police believe he was intoxicated on some type of substance,” reports Fox 7 Austin.

Police credited the computer aided dispatch system, “CAD,” for helping them pinpoint Martinez’s location. The system updates in real-time according to calls received and plots out the call locations.

After being arrested for municipal traffic warrants, Martinez was subsequently charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge for injuring a child. He’s currently locked up in the Travis County correctional facility on a $1 million bond.

KXAN reports Martinez’s arrest record also showed he had been charged with Assault on a Public Servant in July 2015. He pled guilty to the charge in 2016, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

“The child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the others were expected to recover,” the Statesman reports.

Infowars reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more information regarding Martinez, including his immigration status and country of origin. We’ll update this story accordingly.

