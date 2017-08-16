D’Souza Traces Roots of Democratic Party to Hitler’s Nazi Party

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dinesh D’Souza’s most recent book, The Big Lie, Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left is truly an extension of his previous book published during the 2016 election campaign, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

In Hillary’s America, D’Souza successfully undertook the challenge of establishing the Democratic Party was truly the party of racial division, tracing the history of the Democratic Party through its support for slavery in the South during the Civil War, its support for racial segregation through the walkout of the Dixicrats led by Strom Thurman from the Democratic National Convention of G1948, through the Democrats opposition to civil rights legislation first proposed by President Eisenhower and the Republicans in Congress in the 1950s.

Now, in The Big Lie, D’Souza sets out to prove the hard-left of Saul Alinsky socialists, from which both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama derive, trace back to the National Socialist movement on the left in Weimar Republic Germany of the 1930s that gave rise to Adolph Hitler and the Nazis.

Once again, D’Souza succeeds, proving now that the Democratic Party is the ideological descendant not only of slavery, the Reconstruction Era, and racial segregation, but also of fascism, understood properly as a movement on the political left.

In achieving this feat, D’Souza joins Jacob Goldberg’s 2008 classic, Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left from Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning, in establishing correctly that fascism arose not as a right-wing movement in the 1930s, but as a leftist ideology that sought to compete on the left with communism.

Where both fascism and communism are leftist cousins, as Goldberg and D’Souza correctly argue, the Nazis embraced the idea government should control international global business conglomerates in the production of their social welfare utopia, while the communists rejected all private property, arguing the means of business should be collectively owned, managed, and operated.

Thus, while the mainstream media portrays the Soros-funded Antifa disrupters as “heroic resisters trying to block the rise of Nazism in America,” D’Souza points out that George Soros funds Antifa precisely because the Antifa movement is an anarchist Brownshirt-like violent hard-left group the Nazis in the 1930 would have understood to be one of their own.

Still, D’Souza acknowledges the mainstream media in the United States is uncritical of the Democratic Party’s insistence that Antifa anarchists view themselves with waging an anti-fascist struggle, with the standard Antifa radicals’ depiction of President Trump is to portray him with a Hitler mustache.

D’Souza identifies the “big lie” as the decision after World War II to portray Mussolini and Hitler as “right-wingers” and the people who supposedly brought them to power as “conservatives” – a reversal of the truth that allowed the political left in post-World War II America to portray themselves as “the glorious resisters of fascism and Nazism.”

D’Souza warns that we are experiencing “a fascist coup” in the Democratic Party’s refusal to accept the legitimacy of the Trump presidency.

“By a fascist coup I mean the exertion of power by the unelected arms of the Left—mainly the media Left—to overturn the outcome and the mandate of a free election,” D’Souza writes.

“If the coup succeeds, America will effectively cease to be a democracy,” he warns.

“The fascists—dressed in anti-fascist garb—will have proved that they are fully capable of canceling the will of the electorate,” D’Souza explains. “In a sense, there will be no point in even holding elections anymore because the Left would have established veto power over the results.”

D’Souza points out he wrote The Big Lie in order to unmask the hypocrisy of the political left and the Democratic Party in the United States today.

“The Left’s efforts to oust Trump by any means necessary should be recognized for what it is: an attempted fascist coup,” he warns.

D’Souza calls for an aggressive conservative agenda that he sees as necessary if we are to turn back the attempted fascist coup against Trump – an agenda that involves both appointing more conservatives/libertarians to the federal courts and building conservative/libertarian universities to counter the left’s takeover of academic institutions across the nation.

In the end, D’Souza makes an appeal for a Trump Justice Department to have the moral courage to investigate and prosecute the Democrats for their abuse of power and repeated violations of law.

“While leftists will scream political vendetta—the only vendettas they want to see are from their own side—in reality we’re doing nothing more than holding Obama, Holder, Lynch, Hillary, and Lerner accountable for their actions,” he advises.

“In sum, to crush the fascism of the Left, we don’t need to fight lawlessness with lawlessness,” D’Souza concludes. Rather, we can fight lawlessness with lawfulness. But we have to be firm about it, recognizing the kind of people we’re dealing with.”

D’Souza is confident we are up to the task.

“Are we conservatives and Republicans up for the task ahead?” he asks. “Yes, I believe so. Look at our history. We’re the party that fought a great war to end slavery, fought lynching and segregation, shut down the Ku Klux Klan, opposed eugenics and forced sterilization, and resisted the incipient fascism of the street thugs in the 1960s.”

He ends by noting that Republicans and conservatives have for a century and a half, combated the fascism of the political left.

“We’ve won before, and we can win again,” D’Souza insists. “We have the power now to stop them. We just have to do it. In the words of that slogan from the 1960s, ‘If not now, when? If not us, who?’”