Dubai to Have Tower Dangling in the Air from Space?

A New York-based firm is proposing that Dubai be the site of a futuristic, asteroid-suspended skyscraper that orbits around the world.

The speculative Analemma Tower – which is being proposed by the Clouds Architecture Office – is designed to be suspended downward on an asteroid orbiting 50,000km from earth. It would orbit in a figure-eight pattern across the northern and southern hemispheres in a 24-hour cycle each day.

On its website, the firm notes that “Analemma inverts the traditional diagram of an earth-based foundation, instead depending on a space-based supporting foundation from which the tower is suspended. “This system is referred to as the Universal Orbital Support System (UOSS).

“By placing a large asteroid into orbit over earth, a high-strength cable can be lowered towards the service of earth from which a super tall tower can be suspended,” the website noted. “Since this new tower typology is suspended in the air, it can be constructed anywhere in the world and transported to its final location.”

