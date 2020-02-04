Dubious Coin Flips Hand Buttigieg Delegates in Iowa

With the South Bend Mayor already being accused of cheating, dubious coin flips helped hand Pete Buttigieg more delegates in Iowa.

Buttigieg is receiving heat for declaring victory despite votes not being counted due to a “reporting issue.” The app used to tally the votes is owned by a parent company which is owned by a Buttigieg supporter.

However, another method of deciding delegates also has some people crying foul – coin flips.

Breaking delegate ties by a coin flip is nothing new, but the video below has caused some consternation.

It shows Buttigieg winning the last delegate in an Iowa Caucus precinct via a coin flip that doesn’t really look like it was done properly.

The person flipping the coin appears to catch it awkwardly, take a peek then flip the coin over before immediately declaring “heads” to give Buttigieg the delegate.

Ian Miles Cheong tweeted the video with the comment, “How to rig a coin toss.”

Another clip shows Pete Buttigieg winning a delegate on a coin flip to defeat Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Several Twitter users questioned the method.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Leftists Blame Russian Bots For Fallout From Iowa Caucus Shambles

Leftists Blame Russian Bots For Fallout From Iowa Caucus Shambles

U.S. News
Comments
'Mayor Cheat': Pete Buttigieg Accused of Trying to Steal Iowa Caucus

‘Mayor Cheat’: Pete Buttigieg Accused of Trying to Steal Iowa Caucus

U.S. News
Comments

Mission Accomplished – Chaos in Iowa Caucuses Helps and Hurts All The Right Candidates

U.S. News
comments

Pete Buttigieg Claims Victory Without Results: Iowa ‘Shocked the Nation’

U.S. News
comments

Trump Wins Iowa Caucus, Republican Challengers Projected to Receive Less Than 1000 Votes Combined

U.S. News
comments

Comments