'Dumb White B*tch': Leftist Twitter Mob Attacks Girl For Cleaning Trump's Walk Of Fame Star

Trump-hating lunatics viciously attacked a young girl on Twitter for sharing pictures of herself cleaning President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A Twitter user out of Wyoming with the handle “makenna_mg” posted the pictures on Wednesday and they proceeded to go mega-viral.

Trump-haters responded by attacking her as a “dumb white b*tch” and saying they want to violently attack every “white girl” that “looks slightly like” her.

Mike Cernovich nailed it:


Related Articles

MSM Attacks Against Alex Jones Have Only Boosted Infowars Store Sales

MSM Attacks Against Alex Jones Have Only Boosted Infowars Store Sales

Hot News
Comments
Kellyanne Conway Blasts CNN’s Anti-Trump Culture

Kellyanne Conway Blasts CNN’s Anti-Trump Culture

Hot News
Comments

Megyn Kelly Used As Kamikaze Attack From Media

Hot News
Comments

China’s Role in Hollywood Grows With Bison Takeover of Cinedigm

Hot News
Comments

MSNBC Host Suggests Trump Should Have Jared Kushner Murdered

Hot News
Comments

Comments