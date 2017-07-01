'Dumb White B*tch': Leftist Twitter Mob Attacks Girl For Cleaning Trump's Walk Of Fame Star

Trump-hating lunatics viciously attacked a young girl on Twitter for sharing pictures of herself cleaning President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A Twitter user out of Wyoming with the handle “makenna_mg” posted the pictures on Wednesday and they proceeded to go mega-viral.

Trump-haters responded by attacking her as a “dumb white b*tch” and saying they want to violently attack every “white girl” that “looks slightly like” her.

Politics aside it's sad that our country criticizes and taunts a young lady who did what she thought was right. @makenna_mg I'm proud of you — Paul Miller III (@pdmiller307) June 30, 2017

Mike Cernovich nailed it: