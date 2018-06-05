Dunkirk: Lorry Driver Stabbed by Migrants Trying to Break into Britain

A lorry driver has been “seriously injured” by two migrants who were trying to break into his vehicle for a ride to Britain at a rest stop near Dunkirk.

The Lithuanian was taking a break after several hours of driving, at a rest area in the town of Craywick in France last week, when he heard noises in his truck.

Climbing onto the roof to investigate, the driver discovered his tarp had been slashed by two migrants who had entered the vehicle, expecting a ride into Britain.

According to French media outlets, he attempted to explain to the would-be stowaways that their behaviour would cause him significant trouble with his employer, to whom he would have to explain the damage to the heavy vehicle.

The attempt to reason with the pair failed, however, and the situation “degenerated” as they exited and proceeded to stab the driver with the blade they used to cut into his vehicle, before running away from the scene.

