A veteran of the Dunkirk evacuation delivered a warning to the world about war.


Related Articles

VIDEO: Knife-Wielding Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attacks Spanish Police Officers

VIDEO: Knife-Wielding Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attacks Spanish Police Officers

World at War
Comments
Trump Pushes Back on Plan for Afghanistan Troop Surge

Trump Pushes Back on Plan for Afghanistan Troop Surge

World at War
Comments

Congress Loves to Slap Sanctions on Foreign Regimes — But Do They Ever Work?

World at War
Comments

Chinese fighter jets intercept US surveillance plane

World at War
Comments

Russia deploys military police in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

World at War
Comments

Comments