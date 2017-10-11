Not long after the Walt Disney Company bought Bob and Harvey Weinstein’s company Miramax in 1993, convicted child molester Victor Salva was pegged to direct Disney’s film Powder.

This is important to note because Disney now faces potential lawsuits for doing nothing about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged predatory behavior if Disney knew or had reason to know, and Weinstein stayed on with Disney to helm Miramax until 2005.

Salva was convicted in 1988 of sexually molesting a 12-year-old actor who was starring in one of his films – and for possessing child pornography.

The conviction didn’t stop Disney from placing Salva in a director’s chair with access to young actors.

“As controversy swirled around filmmaker Victor Salva, who pleaded guilty in 1988 to molesting a boy on the set of his low-budget picture ‘Clownhouse,’ Salva’s agent said that a good showing at the box office may salvage the 37-year-old director’s career,” the LA Times reported on Oct. 31, 1995. “’At least three studios are meeting with him. One has already given Victor scripts to read,’ said his agent, David Gersh, who declined to name the studios.”

Reread that again. THREE studios had no problem hiring a convicted child molester as long as he produced “a good showing at the box office.”

Is it any surprise then how Weinstein was able to get away with his reported behavior for decades?

And Disney’s past relationship with Salva won’t help the studio defend itself from corporate liability lawsuits that may accuse Disney of not protecting its stars from Weinstein during his 12-year stint at Disney-owned Miramax.

“If, sometime between the years 1993 and 2005, when it owned Miramax, Disney was aware of Weinstein’s behavior, Disney was obligated to protect its employees, including young actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan, who claim to have been harassed, including Asia Argento who claims Weinstein raped her in 1997,” Breitbart’s John Nolte reported. “Outside of the ‘open secret,’ another issue that makes one wonder about Disney’s moral, ethical, and legal liability, is the settlements.”

“Unless Weinstein settled using his own money, which is unlikely, how could Disney not know about corporate money spent for sexual harassment settlements?”

On another note, it’s plausible – although speculatory – that Weinstein is now being burned by Hollywood to keep focus away from pedophile rings operating in the entertainment industry, especially as the Trump administration works behind the scenes to tackle child trafficking.

Given Hollywood’s allure to child predators, is it really surprising then that so many former child actors come crashing down as adults?

