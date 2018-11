Ambulance personnel in the Netherlands will be equipped with bulletproof and stab-free vests, Dutch new broadcaster RTL reports.

“Unfortunately it’s necessary, as bystanders become more aggressive. We increasingly see that people are armed with knives or guns,” an ambulance worker tells RTL.

After advice from the branch organization, all regional ambulances will be equipped with the vests. They will be used to protect ambulance personnel during unsafe situations and terror attacks.

Read more