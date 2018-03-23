Dutch Court: Bitcoin A Legitimate Transferable Value

Image Credits: Pexels.

A Dutch court classifies Bitcoin as a “transferable value” after the court ruled in favor of a plaintiff who was owed 0.591 Bitcoins (BTC), according to a court document published March 20.

The claim was filed in a Dutch court by Mr. J.W. de Vries on February 2nd, 2018, against Koinz Trading BV, a non-public company, which was previously ordered by a lower court of Midden-Nederland to pay mining proceeds in the amount of 0.591 BTC owed to the petitioner, or a penalty payment up to a €10,000 maximum.

As a consequence of the company’s failure to comply with its obligations to pay the required volume in BTC, the court ordered that the company either pay up or be declared insolvent.

