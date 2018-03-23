Dutch Court: Bitcoin A Legitimate Transferable Value

A Dutch court classifies Bitcoin as a “transferable value” after the court ruled in favor of a plaintiff who was owed 0.591 Bitcoins (BTC), according to a court document published March 20.

The claim was filed in a Dutch court by Mr. J.W. de Vries on February 2nd, 2018, against Koinz Trading BV, a non-public company, which was previously ordered by a lower court of Midden-Nederland to pay mining proceeds in the amount of 0.591 BTC owed to the petitioner, or a penalty payment up to a €10,000 maximum.

As a consequence of the company’s failure to comply with its obligations to pay the required volume in BTC, the court ordered that the company either pay up or be declared insolvent.

Read more