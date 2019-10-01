Dutch Farmers in Mass Revolt Against Green Fascism

Thousands of Dutch farmers descended on the Netherlands capital to protest against onerous environmental restrictions that threaten their livelihoods.

The demonstrations were sparked after the coalition government proposed that “Dutch livestock farming should be slashed to meet commitments on reducing nitrogen emissions,” reports Dutch News NL.

Farmers traveled to the Hague in their tractors, causing tailbacks in excess of 620 miles and huge traffic jams around and in the city.

Some protesters also used their tractors to demolish fences that been put up by the government.

The protests appear to have widespread support from the Dutch population.

Populist leader Geert Wilders made an appearance at one of the protests.

Protesters are angry that the same restrictions they may be hit with in the name of stopping climate change will not apply to the aviation industry.

The scenes were reminiscent of the early days of the Yellow Vest movement in France, which was also partly a rural backlash to environmental taxes.

Despite a global propaganda offensive by the establishment centered around amplifying alarmist climate rhetoric from the likes of Greta Thunberg, ordinary working people appear to be rejecting the conditioning in their droves.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Leave Voter Frustrated by Brexit Pours Petrol Over Himself Outside Parliament

Leave Voter Frustrated by Brexit Pours Petrol Over Himself Outside Parliament

World News
Comments
Video: Riot Cop Shoots Hong Kong Protester in Chest With Live Round

Video: Riot Cop Shoots Hong Kong Protester in Chest With Live Round

World News
Comments

Chinese Troops Massing in Hong Kong For Potential “Total Breakdown in Order”

World News
comments

Fire Engulfs New Saudi High-Speed Rail Station

World News
comments

Ex-Ukrainian Prime Minister: Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Should Be Investigated

World News
comments

Comments