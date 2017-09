Reining Transport, which has around 500 drivers and annual revenues of €55 million, has stopped trips via Calais to the UK from September due to the violent attacks.

“It’s no longer possible,” said Gerrit Hes, the firms managing director, in an interview with Dutch daily the Telegraaf.

He continued: “Our drivers were threatened with sticks, stones flew through the front and side windows, and the drivers really had to put in everything in order not to be robbed.”

