Wilders Slams EU, Migrant Invasion In Defiant Speech at Globalist Conference

Geert Wilders, leader of the Netherlands’ second-most popular political party, delivered a speech to a crowd of globalists and technocrats in which he denounced the EU superstate and the on-going Islamization of the European continent.

Wilders was an unlikely guest at the exclusive Ambrosetti Forum, hosted in Italy by the European House, a highly influential think tank.

The Dutch populist, known for his strong opposition to globalism and Islam, held nothing back in a powerful address titled “The Europe We Want.”

“I applaud the fact that you invite someone who does not share your enthusiasm for the European Union. Or your European dream as Euro commissioner Frans Timmermans just called it. To be honest: his dream is my nightmare,” Wilders began. “I believe in a positive future for Europe as a community of independent, sovereign and democratic nations – working together without a supranational political union – a Europe without the European Union.”

Wilders extolled the virtues of the nation state and professed the critical importance of national sovereignty in the protection of a society, its culture, and its people – contrasted with the bullying tactics and reckless policies of unelected, internationalist dictators in Brussels.

“Another extremely important thing the Dutch have achieved over the past centuries were clear and defined borders. Borders are important. Because they protect us and define who and what we are,” Wilders said. “Thanks to our governments who gave away sovereignty we are now no longer in charge of our immigration policy and even our own borders, and the result is devastating.”

“The Dutch have their own identity. And so do the other nations of Europe. But there is NO single European identity.”

“The EU is characterized by cultural relativism and enmity towards patriotism. But patriotism is not a dangerous threat, it is something to be proud of,” he continued. “It means defending a nation’s sovereignty and independence, and not selling it out in shabby compromises to the EU and its bureaucrats.”

Geert Wilders at EU Meeting in Italy on 3rd September 2017 (BBC World This Weekend) https://t.co/BtdAD397Yb #audio via @chirbit — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) September 3, 2017

Wilder went on to place the lion’s share of the blame for the on-going migrant crisis on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s shoulders, saying her “Wir schaffen das – We can do it” rhetoric has been a invitation for disaster, as millions of mostly-Muslim Third World “asylum seekers” pour onto the European land mass, desperate to become one of “Mama Merkel’s” esteemed “guests” – but who refuse to assimilate or work, and aren’t expected to do so.

Referring to the growing list of Islamic terrorist attacks being carried out across Europe, he declared, “Brussels together with the pro-EU leaders in the national capitals created the conditions which made these horrible events and attacks possible by allowing millions of immigrants to enter Europe – often unchecked, by making no assimilation demands whatsoever, by refusing to impose a leitkultur, a dominant culture, by being politically correct and because of a total lack of leadership.”

Wilders concluded with a barrage of anti-globalist proclamations that likely set the room on fire.

“But, despite all the bad news, as I said at the beginning, I am an optimist. All over Europe, ever more people are becoming proud patriots, and know that the patriots will win. And so will the nation state,” he said. “We can also work together to fight terrorism. But all on a voluntary basis, as sovereign nations.”

“And without a political union. Without the EU. The future belongs to the Europe of sovereign nations.”

Read Wilders’ full speech HERE.

