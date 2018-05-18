Dutch Politician Who Criticized Islam Appeals Discrimination Conviction

Image Credits: Wiki.

A Dutch politician has begun his appeal against his 2016 conviction for inciting discrimination against Muslims, refusing to apologize for seeking to legally limit Islamic influence.

A Dutch court convicted Geert Wilders, of the Freedom Party (PVV), in 2016 for inciting discrimination against Muslims during a campaign rally in which he asked the audience whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands, according to Straits Times. The responded by chanting “Fewer! Fewer!” to which Wilders replied “We’re going to take care of that,”  according to Reuters. Geert now accuses prosecutors of trying to limit his freedom of speech.

“What the Islamists haven’t been able to do to me, the prosecutors are trying to do anyway: destroy freedom of expression,” Wilders said in a tweet before his appeals hearing began.

Geert-Jan Knoops, Wilders’ lawyer, argued at the beginning of the proceedings that prosecutors had applied a double standard to Wilders and that they had “selectively applied” to him the standard by which they determine whether speech is discriminatory. Knoops claimed that while the court prosecuted Wilders for his statements concerning Muslims, they chose not to prosecute his political rival, Alexander Pechtold, for comments he made against Russians, even though people complained about such comments.

Read more


Related Articles

BUCHANAN: A Trump Doctrine for Singapore and Beyond

BUCHANAN: A Trump Doctrine for Singapore and Beyond

World News
Comments
Anti-U.S. Propaganda Posters Diminishing in North Korea

Anti-U.S. Propaganda Posters Diminishing in North Korea

World News
Comments

Pakistan is Spending $483 Million on Chain-link Fencing for 1,500-mile Border

World News
Comments

South Korea offers to play mediator between US, North Korea

World News
Comments

North Korea says won’t hold talks with ‘incompetent’ South unless differences settled

World News
Comments

Comments