Duterte’s Government Reported 20,000 Dead In Drug War, Senator Calls Killings ‘Executions’

The Philippine government reported that more than 20,000 people have been killed since President Rodrigo Duterte was elected, and an opposition Senator accused the government of “state-sponsored executions”

Philippine Sen. Antonio Trillanes called criticized the government before the Senate Wednesday.

“[Duterte] flaunts as an accomplishment the killing of people he despises,” said Trillanes. “They basically admitted that there are no so-called vigilante killings that these deaths are actually state-sponsored executions.”

In December the government touted that since Duterte took office in mid-2016, 3,967 “drug personalities” have died in anti-drug operations and that there are another 16,355 homicides under investigation.

