Dwyane Wade Says Son Knew He Was Transgender at the Age of 3-Years-Old

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade says that his son (who know identifies as a female) knew he was transgender at the age of 3-years-old.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wade revealed that his 12-year-old son Zaire was now transgender, going by the name Zaya and using she/her pronouns.

However, according to the former Miami Heat man, his son knew he was transgender when he was a toddler.

During a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, Wade said Zaya made the determination aged just 3-years-old.

FULL INTERVIEW: NBA superstar @DwyaneWade opens up to @robinroberts about daughter Zaya’s gender identity and why it was important to feature this journey his new @ESPN documentary. https://t.co/ZdCAUU3gAQ pic.twitter.com/Bf6xUJQvcx — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 18, 2020

“Zaya, early on, knew two things,” Wade told host Robin Roberts. “She knew ‘straight’ and she knew ‘gay.’ But Zaya started doing more research. … She went down the list and said, ‘This is how I identify myself. This is my gender identity.’”

The notion that a 3-year-old toddler can determine their sexuality or even understand the nature of the issue is baffling. A young person’s prefrontal cortex isn’t even fully developed until the age of 25.

In the UK last year it was revealed that five people working at Britain’s only NHS transgender clinic had quit after children as young as three were being through unnecessary gender reassignment treatment.

“Referrals to the clinic risen in recent years, with 94 in 2010, rising to 2,519 by last year, with the youngest patient aged just three,” reported the Daily Mail.

Wade’s announcement that his son was transgender was widely celebrated by the media and celebrities, with only a few lone voices questioning the logic of the situation.

One of those voices was rapper Boosie Badazz, who was accused of going on a “transphobic tirade” after telling Dwyane Wade he shouldn’t allow his son to “cut his dick off.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!