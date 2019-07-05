E-Thot Sells Her Own Bathwater, Breaks Up Relationships

A 20-year-old cosplay “influencer” with 4 million Instagram followers is selling her own bathwater, causing girlfriends to break up with their boyfriends who buy the product.

The utter state of modern masculinity.

Belle Delphine, a self-proclaimed “gamer girl” makes money by convincing desperate men to give her beta bucks via Patreon.

In return, she offers little but racy photos of herself dressed up in skimpy outfits as well as “premium Snapchat” interactions.

That is until she began selling small pots of her own bathwater at $30 dollars a pop.

“Bottled while I’m playing in the bath,” states the description. “This really is bath water.. disclaimer: This water is not for drinking and should only be used for sentimental purposes.”

The pots were sold out within two days, but now they’re apparently causing relationships to break down.

One message posted to social media explains how a woman discovered that her boyfriend had bought the product.

He claimed he did so as a “joke,” an explanation that didn’t wash as she subsequently broke up with him.

She flirts with these men on Snapchat, and leads them on so that they buy her things. How many relationships has she had a hand in ruining? pic.twitter.com/DFEtXNHjVH — Brittany Venti★*。*.・+World Famous Streamer @Dlive (@BrittanyVenti) July 5, 2019

“She flirts with these men on Snapchat, and leads them on so that they buy her things. How many relationships has she had a hand in ruining?” asked YouTuber Brittany Venti.

Another young man explained how his girlfriend broke up with him because he had paid to communicate privately with Belle Delphine via Snapchat.

Just because these men aren't smart doesn't make her get away with this Scot-free because she's a woman. She manipulated and LED THEM to believe she is interested by flirting, sending selfies etc. It's not right. She gets to be critisized too. Reading stories like this hurts pic.twitter.com/7EZUtvRMPs — Brittany Venti★*。*.・+World Famous Streamer @Dlive (@BrittanyVenti) July 5, 2019

For people who pay her $2500 a month via Patreon, Belle says, “I’m not sure what reward I could give you, but we’ll talk about it.”

Gross.

There’s a certain line between appreciating Belle Delphine’s relentless entrepreneurship and denouncing her predatory degeneracy.

That line has well and truly been crossed.

