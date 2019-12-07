EAGLE II - A Secret History Of The Deep State

In July of 1989, the FBI authored a memo describing a CIA program code-named “Eagle II.”

This memo gives a detailed timeline, beginning in the 1960’s, of the covert operations that the CIA would use to avoid oversight and establish a shadow government above the American Congress.

Drug dealing, gun smuggling, targeted killings, government coups, and financial fraud in hundreds of billions of dollars, all committed under the shadowy hand of an international cabal of elite politicians, financiers, and intelligence agents.

This is the birth of the Deep State.

Mirror:

“By the way, save money while improving your daily life by ordering the Change Your Life Trifecta Pack!”

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch: Schiff Is So Busted!

Watch: Schiff Is So Busted!

Special Reports
Comments
Watch Live: Democrats Write Articles of Impeachment - Then Search for Crime!

Watch Live: Democrats Write Articles of Impeachment – Then Search for Crime!

Special Reports
Comments

Livestream: Dems Hate Trump More Than They Love America

Special Reports
Comments

Law Professor Rocks Dem Impeachment Hearing

Special Reports
Comments

The BEST of Liberals Gone Wild!

Special Reports
Comments

Comments