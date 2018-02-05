Eagles Slammed After Several Plan To Skip White House Trump Meeting

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles were blasted Monday after several players claimed they would skip the traditional meet-and-greet with the President of the United States.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, defensive end Chris Long, and wide receiver Torrey Smith were all slammed for saying they would likely opt out of their meeting with President Trump.

Following the Super Bowl victory, Trump congratulated the team, but the President’s longstanding feud with the organization over kneeling protests during the National Anthem has left some players sour.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

“No, I personally don’t anticipate attending it,” Jenkins told CNN Monday, adding, “I don’t have a message for the President.”

Philadelphia Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins says he intends to skip the team's upcoming visit to the White House to commemorate their Super Bowl victory https://t.co/l0GhR7jev7 pic.twitter.com/mIDgaCuPtt — CNN (@CNN) February 5, 2018

“I want to see changes in our criminal justice system. I want to see us push for economical and educational advancement in communities of color and low income communities. And I want to see our relationship between our communities and our law enforcement be advanced,” he added.

Long, who skipped last year’s meeting with the President as part of the New England Patriots, similarly told the “Pardon My Take” podcast last week, “No, I’m not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?”

As usual Twitter let loose on the players following their Super Bowl win.

Was Happy for the Eagles until it was reported they plan to skip White House visit. Just not cool. — Tracy McDonald (@TracyMcTrump) February 5, 2018

Let them skip! If they don’t want to be there, this is their loss!!! — Marilyn Dykes (@suthnbel) February 5, 2018

In all honesty, America doesn't really care if they skip the visit. NFL players have acted like cry babies all season, why stop now. WHO CARES!!!!! — Stand4Flag&NA (@LFTGLF4) February 5, 2018

Eagles who plan to skip the White House Super Bowl visit. Thugs will be thugs. These kneeler should know their presence is not welcomed in the first place. https://t.co/btlRAqpgT1 — E (@EverPork) February 5, 2018

Here are the Philadelphia Eagles who plan to skip the White House Super Bowl visit – Fox News. If the players wants changes in the Criminal Justice Sys. wouldn’t they want to go to White House, and talk with President Trump about their ideas???? https://t.co/U1ri1epoAD — Kitty Youngsma Ⓥ (@compassionKarma) February 5, 2018

No problem, I’ll skip the Eagles next year and call it even! God Bless The USA! pic.twitter.com/yKMPlvwJxf — John Wixom (@wixomjc) February 5, 2018

Which is why I didn't even tune in for one second of the game and never will again. Here Are The Eagles Players Already Planning To Skip White House Visit https://t.co/lJ6cgpiBO7 via @dailycaller — #ReleasedTheMemo (@Dirty_Diaz1965) February 5, 2018

real mature of the eagles to skip the white house visit — morgs (@Captainmo27_) February 5, 2018

Here we go again…why do these dummies have to ruin a good win for Philly. Not deserving of White House visit. Here are the Philadelphia Eagles who plan to skip the White House Super Bowl visit – sports – https://t.co/MwyYpnktnj https://t.co/eIrSb9b9Gw — Ace (@ace_duece_kicka) February 5, 2018

Three Members Of Eagles Will Definitely Skip White House Visit Let me assure you guys, Trump couldn't care any less whether or not you show up. That goes for me and millions others too…https://t.co/YBYAvLDgkd — Funkytown (@hotfunkytown) February 5, 2018

Save tax dollars. Just have the whole eagles team skip. There, I said what Trump can’t. #eaglessuck — Grant Hudson (@Grant_Hudson) February 5, 2018

Responding to news that players would be skipping the meeting, White House adviser Kelly Anne Conway said their spots would be filled by veterans.

“That’s OK. I’ll invite a couple more veterans that are Eagles fans,” Conway told Philadelphia radio host Chris Stigall last week. “No problem.”

Hi Kellyanne! Im a USAF veteran, if any Eagles skip the White House invitation, I would be very happy to take their place! #maga #veteran #usaf pic.twitter.com/j8aIClZ5oa — Keith Tomczyk (@keiths_pencil) February 5, 2018

Several members of the New England Patriots also skipped a meeting with the President last year.