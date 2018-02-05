Eagles Slammed After Several Plan To Skip White House Trump Meeting

Image Credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles were blasted Monday after several players claimed they would skip the traditional meet-and-greet with the President of the United States.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, defensive end Chris Long, and wide receiver Torrey Smith were all slammed for saying they would likely opt out of their meeting with President Trump.

Following the Super Bowl victory, Trump congratulated the team, but the President’s longstanding feud with the organization over kneeling protests during the National Anthem has left some players sour.

“No, I personally don’t anticipate attending it,” Jenkins told CNN Monday, adding, “I don’t have a message for the President.”

“I want to see changes in our criminal justice system. I want to see us push for economical and educational advancement in communities of color and low income communities. And I want to see our relationship between our communities and our law enforcement be advanced,” he added.

Long, who skipped last year’s meeting with the President as part of the New England Patriots, similarly told the “Pardon My Take” podcast last week, “No, I’m not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?”

As usual Twitter let loose on the players following their Super Bowl win.

Responding to news that players would be skipping the meeting, White House adviser Kelly Anne Conway said their spots would be filled by veterans.

“That’s OK. I’ll invite a couple more veterans that are Eagles fans,” Conway told Philadelphia radio host Chris Stigall last week. “No problem.”

Several members of the New England Patriots also skipped a meeting with the President last year.


