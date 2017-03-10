Early Signs Show Reversal in Illegal Border Crossing Trend

Image Credits: Public domain.

President Donald Trump’s actions to stem illegal border crossings is starting to have an impact, according to the latest report by Customs and Border Control.

In February, a total of 18,762 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry on our Southwest Border, compared with 31,578 in January and 43,255 in December.

The 40 percent drop for February is significant, as the number is usually 10 to 20 percent higher than January due to warmer weather attracting more crossing attempts.

The period between March and May will be the true test to whether the new enforcement measures are working and Homeland Secretary John Kelly said the agency intends to remain vigilant to trend changes.

