'Earth Shattering': Trump Calls Out 'Crooked' Dems Over Podesta Probe

President Trump on Tuesday denounced indictments against his former campaign staffers and said the Democratic Party is in a state of agitation and should focus on its own problems.

“The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm. What he know about Crooked Dems is … earth shattering. He and his brother could Drain The Swamp, which would be yet another campaign promise fulfilled. Fake News weak!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Tony Podesta, brother to former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and founder of the Podesta Group, announced Monday he will resign from his lobbying company in response to an investigation of the firm by special counsel Robert Mueller.

