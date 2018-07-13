Earthquake Cracks Pyramid, Reveals Ancient Temple

Earthquakes are known for their destructive power, but a recent quake in Mexico had a surprisingly positive outcome for archaeologists — it revealed a hidden temple that had gone undetected for hundreds of years, concealed inside a pyramid.

On Sept. 19, 2017, a magnitude-7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico, following an 8.1-magnitude quake that struck 12 days earlier, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The Sept. 19 quake killed more than 200 people and damaged multiple structures — including a pyramid in the archaeological site of Teopanzolco, about 43 miles (70 kilometers) south of Mexico City, BBC News reported.

When archaeologists at the site used radar to evaluate the extent of the damage to the pyramid, which dates to the 13th century, they found an even older temple tucked inside; the once-hidden ruin is thought to be more than 800 years old, according to the BBC.

Read more