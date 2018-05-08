Earthquake Hits Calif. As Hawaii Rumbles

Image Credits: Bureau of Land Management California, Flickr.

An Earthquake has hit on the west coast of California sparking major concerns.

The huge quake saw a flurry of social media activity. The earthquake was felt just before 5 am west coast US time.

Californians took to Twitter to describe the earthquake. General Organa wrote: “Goooood morning Southern California, what an unpleasant wake-up call.”

Read more


Related Articles

Interstellar Probes Use Lasers as "Wind" for Sails

Interstellar Probes Use Lasers as “Wind” for Sails

Science & Tech
Comments
White House to Hold Meeting on A.I. with Tech Giants

White House to Hold Meeting on A.I. with Tech Giants

Science & Tech
Comments

Researchers detect rise in attacks from Nigerian cyber criminals

Science & Tech
Comments

Climate ‘Skeptics’ More Eco-friendly than Global-warming alarmists: Study

Science & Tech
Comments

Unique Planet Has No Clouds

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments