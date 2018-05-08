Earthquake Hits Calif. As Hawaii Rumbles

An Earthquake has hit on the west coast of California sparking major concerns.
The huge quake saw a flurry of social media activity. The earthquake was felt just before 5 am west coast US time.
The “Did You Feel It” map for the 4.5 & 3.2 quakes north of Cabazon. So far the USGS is up to 2700+ responses from around the region. pic.twitter.com/ondtVj3zhM
— David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) May 8, 2018
Californians took to Twitter to describe the earthquake. General Organa wrote: “Goooood morning Southern California, what an unpleasant wake-up call.”