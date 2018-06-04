Easter Island Statue Mystery Solved

The Easter Island statues are an enigmatic relic of a long lost Polynesian civilization but scientists claim to have just stumbled upon unprecedented archaeological evidence about the giant stone heads.

Scientists have spent decades trying to work out the mysterious origin and purpose of the 887 stone heads dotting the landscape of Rapa Nui (Easter Island).

Even more bizarrely, archaeologists were hard pressed to find out how some of the ancient statues ended up with 13-ton “hats” of red scoria stone on their heads.

