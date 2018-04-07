Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Eastern Europe Vs. Western Europe: What’s The Difference?
Frequency of radical Islamic terror attacks have something to do with it
Jake Lloyd
| Infowars.com -
April 7, 2018
Comments
Why are we still not allowed to address the problem that has plagued the West since the 7th Century?
Related Articles
Video: This Is The Most Powerful Pro Gun Video Ever
Special Reports
Comments
Lock Her Up: Hillary’s South Korean Clone Goes To Jail
Special Reports
Comments
Google Gaming Search Results To Target Conservatives
Special Reports
Comments
Democrats Pass Law To Confiscate Semi-Autos / Fine Owners $1,000 Per Day
Special Reports
Comments
Facebook’s Zuckerberg Launches PR Campaign To Conflate ‘Scraping’ With Personal Data Spying
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.