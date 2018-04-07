Why are we still not allowed to address the problem that has plagued the West since the 7th Century?


Related Articles

Video: This Is The Most Powerful Pro Gun Video Ever

Video: This Is The Most Powerful Pro Gun Video Ever

Special Reports
Comments
Lock Her Up: Hillary’s South Korean Clone Goes To Jail

Lock Her Up: Hillary’s South Korean Clone Goes To Jail

Special Reports
Comments

Google Gaming Search Results To Target Conservatives

Special Reports
Comments

Democrats Pass Law To Confiscate Semi-Autos / Fine Owners $1,000 Per Day

Special Reports
Comments

Facebook’s Zuckerberg Launches PR Campaign To Conflate ‘Scraping’ With Personal Data Spying

Special Reports
Comments

Comments