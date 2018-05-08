Ebola: 17 People Die as New Outbreak of Virus Reported in Democratic Republic of Congo

Image Credits: CDC Global/Flickr.

At least 17 people have died in an area of the Democratic Republic of Congo where health officials have declared an Ebola outbreak.

A health ministry statement said the central African country was “facing another epidemic” less than a year after its last Ebola outbreak killed eight people.

Medical teams dispatched to the zone took five samples from suspected active cases and two tested positive for the Zaire strain of the Ebola virus, the ministry said in a statement.

In the past five weeks, there have been 21 suspected cases of viral haemorrhagic fever, including 17 deaths.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump tells Macron U.S. to Pull Out of Iran Nuclear Deal: New York Times

Trump tells Macron U.S. to Pull Out of Iran Nuclear Deal: New York Times

World News
Comments
Trump to discuss trade with China's Xi as talks continue

Trump to discuss trade with China’s Xi as talks continue

World News
Comments

France: 87-Year-Old Woman Raped For 2 Hours By Newly Arrived Moroccan Migrant

World News
Comments

Single Payer: NHS Recommends Amputation Instead of Treatment for Girl’s Leg

World News
Comments

Don’t Trash the Nuclear Deal!

World News
Comments

Comments