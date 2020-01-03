Ebola? Congolese Woman Dies In Texas After Crossing Southern Border

A 41-year-old woman from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) died in Border Patrol custody last week after entering America with “a pre-existing medical condition.”

“During initial processing, she was medically screened to include a review of paperwork she provided highlighting a previous medical condition, cleared by on-site contracted medical personnel, and transferred to the Lincoln Juarez Bridge for additional immigration processing and overnight holding,” the CBP website states.

The following day, on Christmas morning, “the individual notified CBP officers that she was suffering from abdominal pain and had vomited.”

“CBP contacted EMS immediately,” and the individual was subsequently transported to the Laredo Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

“The subject’s health declined rapidly and she passed away at the hospital,” but the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office (WCMEO) determined the death was not suspicious, as the individual had a pre-existing medical condition.

While the CBP has not identified what the woman’s illness was, an anonymous CBP employee reportedly told a congressional aide she was diagnosed with acute kidney failure.

Meanwhile, it has been widely reported that the DRC is currently in the middle of the second-largest Ebola outbreak in the country’s history.

It just so happens that acute kidney failure is common among individuals infected with Ebola.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information says, “The Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a serious illness characterized by fever, severe vomiting and diarrhea, and, in severe cases, multi-organ failure requiring mechanical ventilation and renal replacement therapy.”

Remember, CBP said the Congolese woman was vomiting and “suffering from abdominal pain,” and “renal replacement therapy” is “therapy that replaces the normal blood-filtering function of the kidneys.”

According to Reuters, “People who survive Ebola virus infection face a dramatically higher risk of dying – probably from severe kidney damage – within a year of leaving hospital.”

So, it’s possible the Congolese woman’s kidney damage came as a result of an Ebola infection she was ultimately cured of, but just two weeks ago, the first documented relapse of an Ebola patient was recorded.

“In early December, Congolese health authorities reported that a survivor in Mabalako, North Kivu province, had fallen ill with the virus again,” Reuters reported. “Preliminary tests have since classified it as a relapse, the WHO said in a weekly report.”

Infowars contacted Webb County Public Information Officer Larry Sanchez for a comment and has not received a response.

